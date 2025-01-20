Dusk Show: Bamboo Weaving by New Generation Monks



Chiang Mai: New generation monks are showcasing their bamboo weaving handicrafts, continuing the art and culture, and spreading the knowledge of weaving they learned from their grandfathers so that it will not be lost to time, and passing it on to interested relatives and devotees. The new generation monk is Phra Kiatchai Thawi Phut, 25 years old, a junior monk at Wat That Kham, Tambon Hai Ya, Amphoe Mueang, Chiang Mai Province. He continues the wisdom of weaving or creating handicrafts from woven bamboo or bamboo baskets, using them to make traditional Ta Laew, developing them to be more beautiful, decorating them with tassels to make them colorful. Each piece is sold for 159 baht.





According to Thai News Agency, there are also bamboo garlands priced at 290 baht each, bamboo hair pins priced at 160 baht each, and flower trays priced at 59 baht each. You can also weave carp, birds, frogs, and horses from bamboo, jasmine flowers, and trumpet flowers into hanging mobiles for decoration.





Phra Kiatchai, or Tukkriang, said that he inherited the wisdom of weaving from his grandfather who weaves and sells it, and he has seen it since he was 12 years old until he had the knowledge and expertise. During his time studying at the College of Dramatic Arts, he also learned from the ‘Ui Son Lan’ project of Father Ui Jai Kham, Grandpa Panyo, a local philosopher skilled in making local toys, which gave him more knowledge. After graduating from the College of Dramatic Arts and becoming a monk last year, he continued to preserve the weaving work. In terms of culture, Chiang Mai Province invited him to participate in cultural events at temples in Chiang Mai Province to demonstrate weaving and sell it to tourists, which received a lot of attention from tourists who came to buy it and some people wanted to learn about it so that it would not be lost to time. If anyone is interested, they can come and learn. They teach for free.

