Dusk Show: A Grand Event, a Parade of the Lord and Lady of Pak Nam Pho


Nakhon Sawan: The Chinese New Year celebrations in Nakhon Sawan will feature the traditional procession of the Lord and Lady of Pak Nam Pho from January 22 to February 2, 2025. The event will take place at the sandy beach where the Chao Phraya River begins in Nakhon Sawan Province.



According to Thai News Agency, the dragon, a central symbol in the festivities, is revered as an emblem of power, authority, and masculinity. The Chinese dragon, considered a sacred and divine creature, represents the emperor and is believed to have various animal-like features, such as a camel-like head, deer-like horns, hare-like eyes, and cow-like ears. It also possesses eagle-like wings, a snake-like neck, a frog or clam-like abdomen, and carp-like scales. Its body resembles a large fish, with feet like those of a tiger, and its cry is akin to the sound of a gong. The dragon’s breath is said to resemble clouds, sometimes transforming into rain or flames.



The festivities are a highlight of the Chinese New Year celebrations, drawing locals and tourists alike to witness the grandeur and cultural significance of the procession.

