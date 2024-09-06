DSI arrests online gambling operators, charges them with money laundering



DSI arrested an online gambling operator and charged him with serious crimes, money laundering, transferring, receiving or changing the nature of assets related to crimes in order to hide or conceal the source of the assets.

The first task force of the Investigation, Tracking and Intelligence Center, Department of Special Investigation, arrested Mr. Adul, a suspect under the arrest warrant of the Criminal Court No. 87/2567 dated January 8, 2567, who was charged with colluding with 2 or more people to commit money laundering and jointly transferring, receiving or changing the condition of assets related to the offense in order to hide or conceal the source of such assets, which is an offense under the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.E. 2542. The task force officers made the arrest in front of Saraburi Provincial Prison. In the arrest, the arresting officers informed him of the charges and rights under the Code of Criminal Procedure, including informing him that images and audio must be continuously recorded whil

e arresting and detaining him until he is handed over to the special case investigator under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act B.E. 2565, to the suspect. He was then taken back to the Department of Special Investigation to be handed over to the special case investigator responsible for the case for further legal action.

The case is a special case number 77/2561 of the Technology and Information Case Division, Department of Special Investigation, in which Mr. Adul, the accused, acted together with Mr. Manoon, the accused in Special Case No. 109/2556, jointly organized others to gamble on the results of online football matches and bet on property without permission. Both of them acted as bookies and received money. There was a method of gambling on football matches on the website www.sandbet99.com or www.sandbet.com or www.sandbet.net. On the same day, the special case investigator of the Technology and Information Case Division brought the accused to the public prosecuto

r’s office for consideration of further action according to their power and duties.

