DSI arrests directors of South Korean network of construction contractor nominees



The Investigation Unit of the Tracing and Intelligence Center, in collaboration with the Immigration Bureau 2, arrested Mr. Minwoo, a South Korean national, under the Criminal Court arrest warrant No. 3538/2567 dated July 31, 2567, for allegedly being an authorized director of a company who was aware of and complicit in the offense under Section 37 of POSCO Engineering (Thailand) Co., Ltd. or failing to take appropriate action to prevent the offense from occurring, according to the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542. The officers arrested him at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Samut Prakan Province, while he was about to leave the country. The arresting officers informed him of the charges and his rights under the Code of Criminal Procedure, including the fact that images and audio must be continuously recorded while arresting and detaining him until he is handed over to the Special Case Investigation Officer under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act B.E. 2565, so that the suspect is a

ware. The arresting officers also informed the Samut Prakan Provincial Prosecutor and the Bang Phli District Chief of Samut Prakan Province. and recorded information about the detainees (P.T.1) in accordance with the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act B.E. 2565 and took the suspects back to the Department of Special Investigation by handing them over to Mr. Hiran Saranuwat, a co-investigator of the case, and Pol. Lt. Setthawut Saipong, a specialist in special case investigation, to proceed in accordance with the law. The special case investigation officer will proceed in accordance with the law.

The case is a special case 69/2019, Security Case Division, where Mr. Minwoo, the accused, acted together with the South Korean financial manager of POSCO Engineering (Thailand) Co., Ltd., who was a subordinate, to have a POSCO Engineering (Thailand) Co., Ltd. employee, who is a Thai, act as a nominee to hold shares in the company without actually paying for the shares in order for t

he shareholding ratio to be in accordance with the law.-

