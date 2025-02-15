Disaster Resistance: Be Aware of Loan Contract Warnings



Bangkok: This week’s immunity warns those who are going to borrow money through various loan providers to carefully examine the contract before signing any documents because, according to information from the Consumer Council, since 2022, hundreds of consumers have filed complaints due to problems such as not receiving a copy of the contract, which means they do not know the true interest after borrowing, and some have been sued in both civil and criminal cases.





According to Thai News Agency, the Consumer Council has highlighted the importance of vigilance for potential borrowers. Many consumers have encountered issues with loan agreements, primarily due to a lack of transparency regarding interest rates and contract terms. The absence of a copy of the signed contract has left borrowers unaware of the actual financial obligations they have committed to.





The Consumer Council emphasizes that the lack of contract clarity has led to significant legal repercussions for some individuals. Borrowers have found themselves embroiled in legal battles, facing both civil and criminal lawsuits due to misunderstandings or misrepresentations in loan agreements.





The warning encourages consumers to ensure they receive and thoroughly review a copy of the loan contract before agreeing to any terms. By doing so, borrowers can better understand their financial commitments and avoid potential legal issues.





The Consumer Council continues to advocate for greater transparency and accountability among loan providers to protect consumers from unfair practices and ensure informed financial decisions.

