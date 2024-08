Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, heading a delegation of the central government, held a working session in Dong Hai district, Bac Lieu province on August 11 with Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces on the landslide situation. On the morning of the same day, the Deputy PM paid a visit to the landslide site in Vinh Trach Dong commune, Bac Lieu city.

Source: Vietnam News Agency