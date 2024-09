Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh attended and addressed the ninth Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong (China) on September 11. The annual event saw the participation of some 6,000 delegates from over 70 countries and terrirtories. Also on the same day, Binh met with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu as part of his trip to Hong Kong for the summit. He also visited Victoria Gaol, where President Ho Chi Minh was detained in early 1930s.

Source: Vietnam News Agency