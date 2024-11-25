Department of Livestock Development Launches Comprehensive Operation to Eradicate Red Meat Accelerators.



Bangkok: The Department of Livestock Development has initiated a comprehensive operation aimed at eradicating the use of red meat accelerators throughout the production chain of fattened cattle. This decisive action, spearheaded by Director-General Mr. Somchuan Rattanamangalanon, seeks to prohibit the use of such accelerators and initiate proactive measures to monitor and prevent their illegal use nationwide.

According to Thai News Agency, the Kick Off activity to launch this operation was held at the Mahanakorn Museum Building, Mahanakorn University of Technology. Mr. Itthi Sirilathayakorn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, presided over the event, emphasizing the importance of creating awareness among farmers about the dangers and negative impacts of red meat accelerators. The initiative aims to make Thailand free of these substances, thereby building consumer confidence and supporting export standards.

Mr. Itthi mentioned that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, under the leaders

hip of Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, is focused on upgrading agricultural products and services and strengthening the agricultural sector. The Department of Livestock Development is committed to enforcing laws and improving the quality of life and agricultural products. The operation integrates efforts from the Department of Livestock Development, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Consumer Protection Police Division to ensure food safety and enhance agricultural standards.

Veterinarian Somchuan explained that red meat accelerators, like Salbutamol, Clenbuterol, and Ractopamine, are often misused for their properties that stimulate protein production and reduce fat accumulation. These substances lead to unnaturally red meat, which poses health risks to consumers, including restlessness, heart palpitations, and potentially fatal side effects in vulnerable individuals. The Department has tasked the Animal Food and Drug Control Division with implementing measures to control animal feed quality and prevent

smuggling. Violations can result in severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

The Kick Off event aims to prevent the clandestine use of red meat accelerators in livestock farming. The Department has been educating farmers on the hazards of these substances and promoting adherence to good farm standards. Consumers are encouraged to choose safe meat, identifiable by the Livestock OK symbol or the Food Safety Gold Label, certified by the Department.

Consumers who suspect violations can report them to the Department of Livestock Development hotline at 063-225-6888 or via the DLD 4.0 application, available 24 hours a day.