Defence Minister begins visit to Russia



General Phan Van Giang, member of the Politburo, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence started his working visit to Russia with a range of activities on August 11. He led a high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of National Defence to pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh’s monument in Moscow; visited a building next to Moscow’s Kremlin where President Ho Chi Minh worked from 1923 to 1924. On the same day, the delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia.

Source: Vietnam News Agency