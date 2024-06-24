Debtor complains about deputy police chief and his wife lending money at exorbitant interest rates



Debtors are distressed, complaining that the deputy police chief and his wife are lending money at a high interest rate of 5-7 percent per month. If they do not pay, they will seize their cars, totaling no less than 10 million baht.

Mr. Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, President of the Crime Assistance Club, took representatives of 2 victims from Ubon Ratchathani Province to the Complaint Center of the Central Investigation Bureau Police to file a complaint and press charges against the Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) of Muang Suphan Buri Police Station and his wife who provided informal loans with an interest rate of 5-7 percent per month and illegally seized the victims’ cars. There were no less than 5 debtors who owed the Deputy Superintendent no less than 10 million baht.

The victimized debtor said that at first, there was no loan contract at all. However, later, they were forced to make a loan contract stating the actual loan amount even though the debtor had already paid off some of the principal. T

herefore, it was like being taken advantage of and being in debt again without receiving the loan. If any debtor did not comply, they would post and shame them on social media and send pictures of the debtor’s house via the Line application, threatening that if they knew where the house was, they would visit it when they were free. Therefore, they brought the victim to file a complaint with the investigation officer of the Informal Loan Division, Technology Crime Suppression Division.

It was also found that this Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) had never worked at the Muang Suphan Buri Police Station since January 2023 after being transferred from the level of Inspector, Technology Crime Suppression Division 3 to the position of Deputy Superintendent at Muang Suphan Buri Police Station, claiming that he was a team of the National Police Inspector, so he submitted a request to help out on official business. From the investigation, it was found that there was a letter requesting to help out on official bu

siness, but only occasionally. This is considered taking advantage of the police to work with him because the position of investigator comes with a separate allowance. Next week, I will go to ask for justice from the Anti-Corruption Division to take action against this Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) and to investigate whether the order to help out on official business is legal or not. If it is not legal, I will file a complaint.

