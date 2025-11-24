Datavault AI Turns Raw Earth into Digital Power in $7 Million Deal with MTB Mining Ltd.

Partnership deal represents the intersection of AI, digital asset creation, and geology

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – Datavault AI (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real‑world asset digitization technologies, today announced a $7 million minting deal and a 30% perpetual royalty partnership with Tanzania-based MTB Mining Limited (MTB), setting the stage for what Datavault AI believes is the first major step forward in modernizing how mineral resources are verified, documented, and brought into global commerce with a unified transaction ledger. The deal redefines a commodity by digitizing Real World Assets (RWA) for monetization. Under Datavault AI’s patented Sumerian® technology, rare earth minerals are being transformed into verified, traceable, digitized assets to be traded on the forthcoming International Elements Exchange™.

This agreement with MTB delivers a blueprint for how physical assets evolve into digital assets.

Africa Steps into the Global Ledger

For generations, Africa supplied the raw materials that were integral in building modern industry. Today, MTB, headquartered in Tanzania, controls over 25 million metric tons of copper reserves and 2.44 square kilometers of proven mineral reserves. Through its alliance with Datavault AI, MTB’s resources are entering the global marketplace in digital form. Each unit of copper, gold, tin, or diamond will carry verified proof of origin, ownership, and value.

The partnership includes the Windsor Ruby, a gemstone that drew global attention when it was discovered near the village of Winza in 2007. Renowned for its deep crimson hue and near-perfect clarity, it rivaled the finest Burmese rubies and quickly drew attention from major luxury houses including Van Cleef & Arpels. Through Datavault AI’s Sumerian® Anchors, the Windsor Ruby will carry a permanent digital signature that is immutable and verifiable. Not only can Sumerian® Anchors provide verification for famous gemstones like the Windsor Ruby, the verification technology can be applied to any precious gemstone.

For Tanzania, where mining represents a vast amount of export value, digitally verifiable asset records represent more than a technological milestone; it is economic modernization. It opens the door for lending, collateralization, and cross-border trade using verified digital assets.

The Proof Economy Arrives

“This deal is a milestone for technology and transparency. By minting real world assets, we are creating compliant, transparent pathways to monetize natural wealth on a global scale,” said Nathaniel Bradley, Datavault AI Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.

Bradley’s message reflects Datavault AI’s broader mission: the Company is building the infrastructure for a data-driven economy where value is established by verification and trusted information.

While the numbers are compelling – a $7 million license fee – the innovative digital architecture provides the promise for future, similar transactions. The International Elements Exchange will operate as a virtual refinery, turning physical assets into digital evidence that can be traded, audited, and monetized.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI and its industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI’s partnership with MTB, including the potential royalty opportunities, the ability of tokenization of minerals and the potential for use in lending, collateralization and cross-border trade, Datavault AI’s business strategies, long-term objectives, and commercialization plans, the current and prospective technologies, planned developments and potential approvals, as well as the potential for market acceptance and related market opportunities, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Datavault AI. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Datavault AI’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, political, and business conditions; the ability of Datavault AI to achieve the benefits of the transactions contemplated pursuant to its partnership with MTB, including receipt of any royalty payments from MTB; the ability of Datavault AI to leverage the MTB transaction as a blueprint for digitizing minerals; the ability of Datavault AI to expand tokenization of minerals into the areas of lending, collateralization and cross-border trade; the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market technologies; the ability of Datavault AI to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk that the potential technologies that Datavault AI develops may not progress or receive required approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding regulatory pathways; the risk that Datavault AI has overestimated the size of the target market, willingness to adopt new technologies, or partnerships; risks that prior results may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. There may be additional risks that Datavault AI presently does not know or that Datavault AI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Datavault AI’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Datavault AI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Datavault AI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Datavault AI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Datavault AI’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

