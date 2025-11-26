Datavault AI Signs Agreement with the World Boxing Council, Unlocks Global Event-Driven Monetization at Scale

Company’s recurring licensing deal further monetizes Datavault’s patented ADIO® and Data Vault® with WBC sports and entertainment content

Collaboration creates scalable, multi-event revenue pathways fueled by authenticated engagement

WBC events are distributed across more than 170 countries

PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT) (“Datavault” or “the Company”), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced it has executed an agreement with the World Boxing Council (WBC)¹. The software licensing deal brings Datavault’s patented ADIO® ultrasonic engagement technology, DataVault®, VerifyU™, and Information Data Exchange (IDE) platform² to WBC championship events throughout the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

The WBC sanctions major boxing events distributed across more than 170 countries through broadcast and streaming partners¹ and is one of the most recognized and influential sanctioning bodies in professional boxing. Founded in 1963, the WBC has played a central role in shaping modern sport, establishing global standards for fighter safety, competition integrity, officiating, and event regulation. WBC’s greatest champions include Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar de La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao among others.

Datavault and the WBC will share in event-driven revenue generated through ADIO® and IDE activations on a 50/50 basis.

The Global Reach of the WBC

WBC major championship fights operate across broadcast television, streaming networks, social platforms, and in-venue environments, giving Datavault the ability to capture authenticated interactions in real time across every channel. These engagements can flow directly into the IDE platform, creating compliance-ready datasets for sponsor reporting, audience segmentation, attribution analysis, and post-event monetization.

Recent WBC-affiliated championship fights have demonstrated extraordinary global reach, including a reported 41 million viewers for the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford event2. This scale offers Datavault a broad operating environment for capturing authenticated audience engagement across one of the world’s largest live-event ecosystems.

As WBC events accumulate throughout the year, the resulting datasets can form a scalable, durable asset that can be commercialized across recurring sponsorship cycles. Brands gain the ability to evaluate performance with greater precision. Rights-holders receive validated reporting. Datavault’s technology supports the entire lifecycle of this data creation, authentication, valuation, and deployment.

Monetizing the WBC Content through Datavault AI’s Solutions

Datavault’s ADIO® and IDE platforms convert fan participation — such as ADIO-powered silent triggers3, QR-based activations, sponsor interactions, contest entries, and digital confirmations — into verified data objects, often categorized as real-world assets (RWAs). These authenticated data objects, which include data from past, present, and future events, carry measurable commercial value because they provide sponsors and rights-holders with precise attribution, accurate reporting, and transparent engagement metrics.

To illustrate how this translates into event-level monetization, consider a championship fight that reaches 40 million viewers. If only 10 percent engage through ADIO-inaudible tones, reinforced by QR-based capture, the result is roughly 4 million authenticated interactions. With authenticated sports-fan engagements commonly valued in the single- to double-digit-dollar range per transaction, according to industry benchmarks⁴, a single premium event has the potential to generate a multi-million-dollar dataset that continues to deliver value across future campaigns.

Datavault AI has also demonstrated the power of authenticated engagement in prior real-world deployments². Although past deployments and engagements do not guarantee future results, they highlight how verified, intentional interactions can scale when engagement is captured in real time. The WBC’s global footprint amplifies that effect, creating an environment where even conservative participation rates can compound into meaningful and repeatable revenue.

Management Commentary

“We are excited to integrate Datavault’s forward-thinking technology innovation into WBC championship events,” said Mauricio Sulaimán, WBC President. “This collaboration strengthens how we reach, understand, and engage our global audience, creating new value for fans, fighters, and our commercial partners. We are always looking for ways to elevate the sport, and these new capabilities open the door to an entirely new level of connection and impact.”

Datavault CEO Nathaniel Bradley stated, “The WBC’s global footprint makes it a powerful partner for our ADIO and Information Data Exchange platforms. We’re excited to deliver technologies that strengthen data integrity, improve reporting in real time, and expand the commercial value that can be created from authenticated fan engagement.”

“This agreement allows Datavault to demonstrate and, just as importantly, monetize our patented technology in a globally distributed sports environment. The WBC collaboration aligns with Datavault’s core mission: turning audience participation into high-integrity data assets with measurable commercial value,” Nate added. “As the demand for verified engagement accelerates across the sports and entertainment industries, we believe partnerships like this will compound and set an industry example.”

About the World Boxing Council (WBC)

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is the most recognized and influential sanctioning body in professional boxing, governing and overseeing world and regional championship bouts across more than 170 countries. Founded in 1963, the WBC has played a central role in shaping modern sport, establishing global standards for fighter safety, competition integrity, officiating, and event regulation.

The WBC sanctions many of the world’s premier championship events and has long-standing relationships with leading promoters, networks, commissions, and international sports organizations. Under the leadership of President Mauricio Sulaimán, the WBC continues to advance its mission of elevating the sport by embracing innovation, expanding global fan engagement, and fostering programs that support fighters, communities, and the worldwide boxing ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.wbcboxing.com .

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws) concerning Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar terminology, although the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the expected benefits of the SaaS Agreement with the World Boxing Council (“WBC”); anticipated deployment of the Company’s ADIO silent-trigger technology and Information Data Exchange (“IDE”) platform at upcoming WBC events; expectations regarding engagement levels, conversion rates, data capture volumes and monetization opportunities; potential revenue generation associated with authenticated audience interactions; the scalability of Datavault AI’s platform across global sports properties, entertainment events, or broadcast environments; the potential classification of event-generated datasets as real-world assets (RWAs); and Datavault AI’s broader plans to commercialize, expand, or enhance its technology offerings.

These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks, assumptions, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: changes in market demand for digital engagement technologies; the performance, timing, or success of ADIO and IDE deployments at WBC events; the ability of sponsors, broadcasters, and partners to adopt or integrate Datavault AI’s solutions; variations in audience participation levels, conversion rates, or engagement behavior; regulatory considerations related to data privacy, digital asset classification, or international operations; risks related to technological development, interoperability, cybersecurity, or system performance; changes in economic or market conditions affecting advertising, sponsorship, or media-driven revenues; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Datavault AI may not achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and no forward-looking statement should be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance.

