Da Nang, RoK’s Seoul fortify startup community connections

Miscellaneous
admin


A scientific workshop titled “Connecting Innovation Spaces: Da Nang – Seoul” was held in the central beach city of Da Nang on August 29. The event, part of the Da Nang Innovation Startup Festival (SURF 2024), was organised by the municipal Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Vietnam Innovation Network in the Republic of Korea (RoK). It attracted hundreds of participants, including representatives from the local government, businesses, and the startup communities of Da Nang and Seoul. V

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Related Posts

Be sure before sharing: Drone AI kills the operator and seizes the communication tower. After the mission was interrupted, is it true?

admin

Songkran throughout Thailand is still lively. Play with splashing water

admin

Vietnam, RoK discuss copyright challenges in digital environment

admin