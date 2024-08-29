Da Nang, RoK’s Seoul fortify startup community connections



A scientific workshop titled “Connecting Innovation Spaces: Da Nang – Seoul” was held in the central beach city of Da Nang on August 29. The event, part of the Da Nang Innovation Startup Festival (SURF 2024), was organised by the municipal Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Vietnam Innovation Network in the Republic of Korea (RoK). It attracted hundreds of participants, including representatives from the local government, businesses, and the startup communities of Da Nang and Seoul. V

Source: Vietnam News Agency