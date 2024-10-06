Cultural Festival for Peace kicks off in Hanoi



The “Cultural Festival for Peace” program kicked off on October 6 at Hoan Kiem Lake, the cultural and historical symbol of the capital, to honour Hanoi’s historical traditions and promote the image of a peace-loving capital to all people and tourists.

The event is among the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 – 2024) and 25 years of Hanoi’s UNESCO “City for Peace” designation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh participated in the festival’s opening ceremony.

Source: Vietnam News Agency