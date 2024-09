Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh has been named Asia’s Leading National Park 2024 at the 31st World Travel Awards, according to the management board of the park. The honour was presented at the awarding ceremony held in Manila, the Philippines, on September 3 evening. This is the sixth consecutive year since 2019 that Cuc Phuong, which is also the country’s largest nature reserve, has been awarded this title.

Source: Vietnam News Agency