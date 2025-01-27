Corrections Department Expedites Investigation into Bribes Paid by Chinese Prisoners



Bangkok: Corrections Department urgently investigates case of Chinese inmates in call center gang paying bribes in exchange for comfort in prison





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Ekkachai Hongkangwan, a former prisoner involved in a case concerning the introduction of obscene computer data, revealed through Facebook that Chinese prisoners associated with a call center gang were paying bribes in the Bangkok Special Prison. These payments allegedly allowed them to live comfortably, with access to special food and cigars, as reported by the media.





The Department of Corrections has reported that Mr. Ekkachai Hongkangwan was initially taken into custody on April 19, 2022, and released on September 19, 2022. He was subsequently returned to custody on July 6, 2023, and later transferred for medical treatment, being released from the Correctional Institution Hospital on February 4, 2024. The Department has mandated that prisons and correctional institutions nationwide adhere strictly to relevant laws and regulations, covering all processes from admission to release, with a focus on prisoner control in line with human rights principles. The Bangkok Special Prison claims to operate within these legal and regulatory frameworks. To uncover the truth, the Department of Corrections has pledged to expedite the investigation. Should any officers be found complicit in the alleged offenses, they will face strict disciplinary measures.

