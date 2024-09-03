(Copyright)

Miscellaneous
admin


All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.

The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.

Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.

Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap’s Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.

Source: Yonhap News Agency

Related Posts

No casualties among Vietnamese citizens in Japan due to earthquake recorded: Embassy

admin

The Ministry of Interior is concerned about people during the Chinese New Year festival, urging officials to be strict.

admin

Health Bill ensures protection of infants, children: Ministry

admin