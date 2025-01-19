Contractor Discovers Three Grenades in Abandoned Bangkok House



Bangkok: A contractor renovating an abandoned house was taken aback upon discovering three grenades hidden inside the property. He promptly alerted the Lat Phrao Police Station patrol unit, which coordinated with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to safely dispose of the grenades. Among the three, one was found to be ready for use.





According to Thai News Agency, the discovery was made inside an abandoned house located in Soi Sri Burapha 4, Khlong Chan Subdistrict, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok, at approximately 10:00 a.m. The police had been notified about the suspicious objects by the contractor. Pol. Col. Thanapan Phdungkan, Superintendent of Lat Phrao Police Station, instructed the patrol unit to work with EOD officers. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the house was unoccupied and undergoing renovation by a new owner.





The contractor, who was hired to clean the premises, reported finding objects resembling bombs and moved them outside for safety. Upon inspection, police identified the objects as smooth-bore hand grenades and called in EOD officers for further action. The grenades were identified as one M26, one MK2, and one M67, with one being operational while the other two were not.





Pol. Col. Thanapan stated that the grenades were indeed real explosives. The EOD police are now tasked with sending the grenades to forensic experts to check for any DNA traces that might identify the owner, as the house had been deserted for some time. It is suspected that various individuals may have accessed the property, but the identity of the person who concealed the grenades remains unknown. Should forensic inspection fail to determine ownership, the EOD police will proceed with the destruction of the usable explosives.

