Consumer Protection Police Division Sends Case File of Mother Tak on November 5th, Reports 5 Charges.



Bangkok: The Consumer Protection Police Division has prepared to send the case file of the Mother Tak case to the prosecutor by November 5, with five charges being reported against ‘Mother Tak-Pa Beer’.

According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Gen. Akaradech Pimolsri, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police and head of the investigation team for the Mae Tak gold shop case, disclosed that the investigation team held a meeting last Friday to expedite the case file before concluding it. The team has now finalized the case and reached a decision to indict three suspects: Ms. Korakonok, also known as Mae Tak, Mr. Kantpol, also known as Beer, and K2N Gold Company Limited, where Mr. Kantpol serves as the authorized director.

The prosecution involves five charges, which include: jointly defrauding the public; jointly importing distorted computer data, whether in whole or in part, or false computer data into the computer system in a manner likely to cause damage to the public; jointly advertising using messag

es that are unfair to consumers; jointly intending to cause misunderstanding about the origin, condition, quality, quantity, or other important matters of products or services; and advertising or using labels with messages that are false or should have been known to cause misunderstanding. The investigation officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division are set to submit the case file to the public prosecutor on Tuesday, November 5.

Reports also indicate that investigators have met with Tak’s mother and Beer’s father in prison to inform them about the developments in the case. Initially, there were seven victims, but the number has now increased to 36. For the more than 1,000 victims who previously filed complaints, the case files will be handled separately and prosecuted under the Anti-Money Laundering Act in a subsequent phase.