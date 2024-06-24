Search
Consumer price index up by 4.08% in six months: GSO


Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 4.08% in the first half compared to the same period last year, while core inflation increased by 2.75%, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO). The GSO defined several factors contributing to the CPI growth, which included the respective annual 4% and 5.51% increases of the price indexes for the groups of food and food services as well as of housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials. Meanwhile, household electricity prices jumped 9.45% due to higher demand and adjustments in the average retail price of electricity by the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group in 2023.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

