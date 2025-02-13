Chonburi Police Launch Major Operation to Combat Drug Networks



Chonburi: Chonburi police combined forces of more than 500 officers to launch the 4th “Parasite Cleanup” operation, closing off and searching 115 target areas of drug networks.





According to Thai News Agency, the operation under the ‘Parasite Cleansing’ policy began with a commercial building in Soi Pattaya Klang, where authorities discovered six individuals testing positive for drugs. In Soi Panyat Chang 8, the police found drug paraphernalia, and 20 individuals tested positive for drugs while four dealers were apprehended. Both locations were noted for their unsanitary conditions, posing health risks as potential breeding grounds for disease.





Further operations targeted Soi Nong Mai Kaen 12-15, where authorities encountered drug paraphernalia and 14 individuals testing positive for drugs, along with a group of 22 foreigners. Additionally, at the Bang Lamung Police Station, police arrested Mr. Wutthachai, a 32-year-old employee from the engineering department in Chonburi Province, in possession of 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

