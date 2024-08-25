China’s Hong Kong team crowned champion at ABU Robocon 2024



The robot team from Hong Kong (China) was crowned the champion of the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest 2024 (ABU ROBOCON 2024), held in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city on August 25. This year’s event featured 13 teams from 12 countries and territories including two from Vietnam. All teams competed under the theme “Harvest Day”, inspired by terraced rice cultivation. Robots must perform tasks that simulate the rice cultivation process, from sowing seeds to harvesting, within a set period of time.

Source: Vietnam News Agency