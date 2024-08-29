China’s door opened wide for Vietnamese agricultural product exports



China’s allowance of Vietnam’s frozen durian, fresh coconut and crocodile exports is expected to brighten up the outlook of exports to the country. Earlier this month, the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and China’s General Administration of Customs signed three protocols regarding the export of these products to China. In the first seven months of 2024, China remained one of the top three markets for Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports, accounting for 20.5% of the total, a 11.3% increase compared to the same period last year. With the three new protocols, Vietnam’s agricultural product exports to China are expected to continue to “boom,” providing a favourable foundation for achieving the sector’s export target of 54-55 billion USD in 2024.

Source: Vietnam News Agency