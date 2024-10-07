Chiang Mai warns 3 districts: Saraphi, Hang Dong, San Pa Tong to prepare for flooding

Chiang Mai warns Saraphi, Hang Dong and San Pa Tong districts to prepare for the flood from Mueang district, evacuate bedridden patients and vulnerable groups to safe places within 24 hours.

Mr. Chavalit Chantararat, Team Group Director and water management expert, provided information that the water level of the Ping River at Nawarat Bridge peaked at 5.30 meters on October 5, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., breaking the record set on September 26, 2024 at 1:45 a.m., which was at 4.93 meters, and breaking the record set in 2011 at 4.94 meters. The water level at Nawarat Bridge has passed its peak and is slowly decreasing. It is expected that it will take 2 days for the water level to return to the banks, and it will take no less than 1 week for all low-lying water to be drained from the area.

The water level at the Mae Taeng water measurement station, which is the confluence of water from Mae Taeng, Chiang Dao and Phrao before flowing into Chiang Mai, has passed its peak since the early morning of October 5 and has bee

n gradually decreasing.

However, on the morning of October 6, Mae Taeng District still had a water level 1.80 meters above the bank, which will not cause the Ping River level at Naowarat Bridge to rise any higher if there is no rain and no more water.

While the 1st Regional Irrigation Office expects the Ping River level at P.1, Nawarat Bridge, Chiang Mai Municipality, to pass the highest point at 5.30 meters, it is expected that the water level will decrease from midnight tonight and will be at the bank level of 3.7 meters today (7 Oct) from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Yesterday (October 6), the Chiang Mai Irrigation Office 1 issued Announcement No. 21 warning of critical water levels in the Ping River at Station P.1 (Nawarat Bridge), Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Province, after heavy to very heavy rain fell throughout the province, causing the water volume in the Ping River and its tributaries in the upper area to rise, causing the water volume in the Ping River to overflow its banks and flood the C

hiang Mai Municipality area since October 3.

Station P.1 Ping River at Nawarat Bridge, Muang District, Chiang Mai Province, the highest water level at noon to 1:00 p.m. was 5.30 meters, higher than the critical level of 4.20 meters. The latest trend of the water volume is decreasing. It is expected that the water level at Station P.1 (Nawarat Bridge) will continue to decrease, with the water level at 4.20 meters today (7 Oct.) from 00.00-02.00 hrs. and will be 3.70 meters (bank level of Station P.1) today (7 Oct.) from 08.00-10.00 hrs.

While Mr. Nirat Pongsirithaworn, Chiang Mai Governor, warned via his personal Facebook that ‘Urgent! Chiang Mai has announced that the water mass from Muang District will flow into Saraphi District and the downstream districts. People in low-lying areas at risk of flooding in Saraphi, Hang Dong and San Pa Tong Districts are requested to evacuate bedridden patients and vulnerable groups to a safe place within 24 hours.’

Source: Thai News Agency