Caught Red-Handed, Gold Thief with WiFi Router



Bang Phli: A young man who stole gold and took a Wi-Fi router was arrested immediately, thinking it was a CCTV server. He confessed that he was in a corner and needed money to pay off his debts outside the system.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident occurred yesterday evening inside a gold shop in Roi Chang Market, on the road behind Nam Daeng Temple, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province. The robber was a large man riding a motorcycle of unknown model and registration. He robbed the gold, mobile phones, and also took a Wi-Fi router because he thought it was a CCTV server. He then ran away from the front of the shop and rode a motorcycle that was parked in front of Roi Chang Market.





The stolen assets include a 1 baht gold necklace, 1 piece, priced at 48,150 baht, a bracelet, 1 piece, priced at 24,400 baht, a gold-framed Buddha amulet, priced at 17,670 baht, a Buddha amulet, priced at 2,700 baht, and an Oppo Reno 5 mobile phone, priced at approximately 15,000 baht.





The latest update is that the authorities have arrested the perpetrator this afternoon. He is known as Mr. Chayanon, 26 years old, a cook at a restaurant and also works as a rider. From questioning, it was found that the perpetrator had 20,000 baht in debt outside the system, so he robbed the gold shop and took it to sell at a gold shop in the Samrong area before the authorities were able to arrest him at his room in Soi Wat Dan.





Pol. Col. Wichit Boonchinwuttikul, Commander of Samut Prakan Provincial Police, said that from the combined forces working together after the incident, it took less than 20 hours to make the arrest. Importantly, the perpetrator confessed and was taken to reenact the confession. As for the details of the case, the suspect has no criminal record. The reason for committing the crime was because he was in debt to the informal sector and had to pay 500 baht per day. He had no money to pay. Yesterday, on the day of the incident, he went to look at many gold shops in Samut Prakan, but most of the shops the perpetrator went to were men. He chose this shop because it was newly opened. There were only women. The perpetrator committed the crime because he was desperate and did not know where to find money to pay off his debts. After committing the crime, he sold his assets and got more than 40,000 baht, which he will use to pay off his debts. The perpetrator planned it beforehand. From the interrogation, he said that he

did not know where to find money, so he chose to snatch gold shops.

