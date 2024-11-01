Businesswoman Assaulted in Nonthaburi Mall Parking Lot.



Nonthaburi: A businesswoman was assaulted by an unidentified man during an attempted robbery in a shopping mall parking lot in the Krarai area of Nonthaburi Province. The police have identified the suspect and are actively pursuing him.

According to Thai News Agency, the incident was first reported on the Social Henter 2022 page, detailing the robbery that occurred in a parking lot of a renowned shopping mall in the Ratchadaphisek area on October 30. The victim, Ms. Warittha, reported the crime to the Ratchadaphisek Police Station and handed over the assailant’s shoulder bag found at the scene.

Ms. Warittha recounted that she visited the mall around 2:00 p.m. to use the fitness center. It was her first visit. She initially attempted to park on the 2nd floor but eventually parked on the 3rd floor A. As she was retrieving her belongings from her car, the assailant attacked her from behind, attempting to push her into the car to rob her. Despite her resistance and cries for help, the assailant continued to ass

ault her, hitting her face, eye sockets, and stomach. In the struggle, the assailant’s black bag was left behind, which contained various items including a pocket knife, cable ties, and personal identification.

The victim suffered injuries to her eye socket, face, neck, upper arms, and head. She has urged the police to quickly capture and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Pol. Col. Phisit Chanthasuwan, Superintendent of Rattanathibet Police Station, stated that the police have identified the suspect and are actively tracking him. Despite visiting the suspect’s residence, the suspect remains elusive, but authorities expect to apprehend him soon.