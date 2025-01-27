Search
Brutal Gunman Shoots and Kills His Supervisor at the Land Reform Office


Nan Province: A subordinate pulled a gun and shot his supervisor to death in the middle of the office of the Land Reform Office in Nan Province before turning the trigger on himself, in a conflict over work.



According to Thai News Agency, police from Phu Phiang Police Station and rescue workers from the Phetkasem Foundation responded to a report of a shooting at the Land Reform Office. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Mr. Kitja, a 50-year-old senior surveyor, who had been shot multiple times and was found dead in the office. Nearby, Mr. Naruebet, 46, an experienced surveyor, was found critically injured. A 9 mm pistol and five bullet casings were found at the scene. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, Mr. Naruebet succumbed to his injuries en route. Forensic officers are expected to conduct a thorough inspection of the scene.



Initial inquiries indicate that the shooting resulted from a work-related conflict. Investigators from Phu Phiang Police Station are set to carry out a detailed investigation to uncover further details about the incident.

