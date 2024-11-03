Bouncy Pork Krathong, Orders Are Overflowing.



Laplae: The trend of bouncy pork is strong. Two girls from Laplae Province made bouncy pork krathongs to sell during Loi Krathong. The response was very good and the orders were overwhelming.

According to Thai News Agency, even though there are still a few days left, two young women from Laplae, Ms. Amornrat and Ms. Benchamat, use their free time from their regular jobs, both after work and on holidays, to create eco-friendly krathongs made from fish food. They are fantasy krathongs in the shape of various animals and cartoon characters, which have created quite a stir and have received good feedback from customers. The most pre-ordered krathong is the ‘bouncy pork krathong.’ Each krathong takes less than 10 minutes to create. They are made from colorful, beautiful, biodegradable cornstarch fish food and are also fish food.

Ms. Amornrat said that she has been making eco-friendly krathongs in the form of fantasy krathongs, various animal cartoon characters such as crocodiles, dinosaurs, rabbits, turtles, an

d Laboo Boo for many years. Every year, she creates and designs krathongs based on popular trends to attract customers to buy. This year, she did not miss out on the pygmy hippo, a baby. It was extremely popular, so she created an eco-friendly krathong with bouncy pigs. She looked at social media and found that each krathong not only had bouncy pigs, but also piggyback pigs’ favorite foods such as carrots and watermelon, arranged in a zoo. It was very well-received by customers, with the most advance orders. Orders kept pouring in. Customers could order any krathong they wanted. The price depended on the difficulty and size of the krathong. Normally, the price started at 20 baht, while the krathong with bouncy pigs started at 60 baht.