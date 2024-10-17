Boss Paul’s lawyer prepares bail money in court



Police are intensively questioning ” Boss Paul – Boss Dara ” and 18 network members involved in The Icon Group Company, while Boss Paul’s lawyer revealed that he denied the charges, insisting that the business is not a pyramid scheme, and is preparing bail in court.

This morning, the police took 18 suspects involved with The Icon Group Company Limited from the Pracharak Building for further questioning at the Pitak Santi Building, Central Investigation Bureau.

Mr. Witoon Kaengngan, the lawyer of Mr. Woraratphon Woratworakul or Paul, revealed that after Paul was taken into custody, the police interrogated him separately. As for Mr. Woraratphon, he still gave his statement, as he has in various television programs, that his business model was not a pyramid scheme. Initially, he still denied the charges.

The others were found to have previously come to give statements, and all of them confirmed their original statements and were not worried even though the police objected to their bail. They have prepared th

e assets to be requested for bail in court, but the details of how much it will be cannot be answered yet because another team of lawyers is in the process.

The reason to be presented to the court for bail is that he will report every 5 days and the reason given is that throughout the period he has had no intention of fleeing. The arrest of Mr. Paul yesterday was made while he was giving a statement to the officers of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB). However, if he is not granted bail in court, he will not be worried because he sees it as a change of sleeping place. However, Mr. Paul has asked him to take care of his family, especially his mother, while he is still in custody.

Meanwhile, it was found that throughout this morning, there were still victims continuously coming to file complaints. The latest update was that more than 140 people had come to get queue cards. This morning, Mr. Wirachai Phutthawong, or Ajarn Odd, a lecturer and academic in the field of organic chemistry at Kasets

art University, will travel to file a complaint against a former announcer who is in the network of The Icon Group, including Mr. Kanthas Pongpaiboonwet, or Kan Chom Phalang, who will bring the victims to file a complaint with the Central Investigation Bureau Police to help investigate the clip between Mr. Paul and the mysterious person to find out who he is and whether Mr. Paul bribed any officers because the victims are afraid that they will not receive justice.

Source: Thai News Agency