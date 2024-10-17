“Boss Paul” asks for more fights on many issues, expects detention tomorrow



Police interrogating ‘Boss Paul’ is not yet complete, requesting to add more points to the fight, expecting to detain him tomorrow, preparing to expand the investigation into the new batch.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Suwat Saengnum, deputy commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, revealed that investigators have now completed questioning all 17 suspects and sent them to the Criminal Court for detention. The investigators have opposed bail for all of them, but the investigation of one person remains, Boss Paul, whose questioning has not been completed because the suspect and his lawyer want to provide more details about the case, which is the suspect’s right to fight the case.

All suspects denied all charges. As for what they said, on what issues, I will not disclose at this time because it is a detail of the case file. As for the time frame for questioning Boss Paul, it is expected to take until tomorrow (October 18) according to the 48-hour authority framework. As for what the testimony of Boss Dara’s group is l

ike, as everyone has seen, everyone is already stressed and worried.

When asked about Boss Kant’s wife, who has been rumored by victims to have been the team leader of the Icon Group, whether she will be part of the new suspects, Pol. Lt. Col. Suwat stated that it depends on the investigation process. As for whether she is a saleswoman or not, he would not answer. After this, will there be consideration of issuing additional arrest warrants? It depends on the collection of evidence and from the investigation of the increasing number of victims, it is being considered to see who the evidence will connect to. As for Boss Paul’s assets, there is a part of the legal proceedings and asset seizure, but he would not go into details yet.

In addition, investigators still have a lot to do because the investigation report does not depend solely on the testimony of the accused. There are many other parts, including evidence, that need to be assembled. As for the case where a person’s name was mentioned in the angel aud

io clip, that is the responsibility of Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commander of the Central Investigation Bureau.

Source: Thai News Agency