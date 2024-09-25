“Bhumi-dham” revealed The new Deputy Commissioner of Police retires

Bhumitum” revealed The new Deputy Commissioner of Police before “Lt. Gen. Taisak” retired.

Mr. Phumdum Vechayachai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, as the supervisor of security, said that the meeting of the Police Commission (PSC) to appoint the Police Commissioner (Lt. Col.) New person to replace Lt. Gen. Taisak Sukvimol, who will retire from the government on September 30, said that he has not planned anything yet because this Friday and Saturday will go to see the floods.

As for whether it will be in time before Lt. Gen. Taisak retires from the government. Mr. Phumtham admitted that “Tan”

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Kraiboon Trautsong, Deputy Commissioner of Police, refused to answer questions about the meeting. Police When will the next time be.

Source: Thai News Agency