Bangkok-Metropolitan area: 40% thunderstorms.



Bangkok, The Meteorological Department reveals that the northern and eastern regions Heavy rain in some places. As for Bangkok and surrounding areas, thunderstorms in 40% of the area.

Meteorological Department weather forecast for the next 24 hours The moderate southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. This type causes heavy rain in some areas in the northern and eastern regions. People in the area are asked to be careful of the dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rain. As for wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea, they are moderate. The waves are approximately 2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms the waves are more than 2 meters high. Boaters in those areas are asked to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Regional weather forecast

Bangkok – Metropolitan area: Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area. Lowest temperature 28-29 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 35-37 degrees Celsius. Southwestern winds 10-25 km./hr.

Northern regio

n: Thunderstorms in 30 percent of the area and heavy rain in some places. In Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Tak provinces, minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius, southwest winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces. Lowest temperature 25-28 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius. Southwestern winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central region: Thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi and Saraburi provinces. Minimum temperature 25-29 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius, southwest winds 10-25 km/hr.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms in 30 percent of the area and heavy rain in some places. In Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, minimum temperature 25-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius. Southwestern winds 15-35 km/hr. Th

e sea has waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 2. m.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 35-38 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani Province: southwest winds 15. -35 km./hr. The sea has waves 1-2 meters high. In thunderstorm areas, waves higher than 2 meters. From Nakhon Si Thammarat Province down: Southwestern winds 15-30 km./hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. Coasts and areas with thunderstorms have waves 1-2 meters high.

Southern region (west side): Thunderstorms in 30 percent of the area, mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket provinces. Minimum temperature 25-29 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius. From Krabi Province: southwest wind speed 20. -35 km./hr. The sea has waves about 2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves 2-3 meters high. From Trang province downwards: southwest winds 15-

35 km./hr. The sea has high waves. 1- 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 2 meters.

Source: Thai News Agency