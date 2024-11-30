Bangkok Clarifies: Rama 9 Intersection Overpass Remains Open for Now.



Bangkok: Bangkok insists it has not closed traffic to improve the Rama 9 intersection overpass. Bangkok prepares to close the Rama 9 intersection overpass for renovation, emphasizing that traffic has not been closed yet. Currently considering ways to improve the bridge to cause the least impact and take the shortest time.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Thawatchai Naphasaksri, the Director of the Department of Public Works, mentioned the preparation for the renovation of the Rama 9 Intersection Bridge. The Department of Public Works has clarified related issues in two matters. The first matter is that Bangkok has hired ITE Co., Ltd. to carry out the renovation of the Rama 9 Intersection Bridge – MCOT Intersection – Town Planning Intersection in the Din Daeng and Huai Khwang areas. The bridge is in a deteriorated condition due to its long service life and the vibration of the upper structure, causing people to be unsure about using the bridge. Therefore, it is necessary to improve the bridge structure to b

e more stable and strong, supporting longer usage, including improving the lighting system, drainage system, and other components of the bridge. The contract period is 450 days, starting from September 11, 2024, to December 4, 2025.

The second issue concerns the heavy traffic and congestion around the Rama 9 Intersection overpass and its adjacent areas, which are subject to constant congestion. If the road below or above the bridge needs to be closed, it will affect a large number of people using the road. Consequently, the Department of Public Works has not closed the traffic yet. It is considering the form, steps, and methods of improving the bridge to have the least impact on traffic and use the shortest time. Once a conclusion is reached, the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the local police stations will be notified. Additionally, there will be a public relations announcement to inform the affected people in advance before the operation.