Search
Close this search box.

Bangkok Celebrates Historic Day with 661 Equal Marriage Registrations


Bangkok: Bangkok celebrates the first day of equal marriage, with 661 couples registering their marriage, marking a historic event at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon Shopping Center. Deputy Governor Sanan Wangsangboon attended the “Equal Marriage” activity, Marriage Identity, and expressed his happiness for this significant milestone for the city and country.



According to Thai News Agency, Deputy Governor Sanon acknowledged the importance of this day and the long-awaited opportunity for many couples to legally register their marriages. He emphasized the need to continue progressing in this direction, ensuring that Bangkok remains prepared to support its citizens in their pursuit of equality.



The event, organized by Narumit Pride and various civil society groups, including the Gender Rights and Equality Foundation, alongside government bodies such as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Ministry of Justice, transformed Paragon Hall into a vibrant space of equality. The initiative, supported by private sector partners like Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., aimed to register LGBTQIAN+ couples nationwide, setting a world record in the process.



Throughout the day, the Office of the Registrar and the Pathumwan District Office facilitated off-site marriage registrations. By 7:30 p.m., 185 couples had registered at Siam Paragon, with an additional 476 couples completing registrations across 49 district offices in Bangkok, culminating in the remarkable total of 661 couples.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
January 2025
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.