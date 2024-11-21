BAAC Launches New Gen Smart with Start Campaign to Boost Financial Immunity for Young Farmers.



Bangkok: The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) has launched the New Gen Smart with Start campaign, aimed at strengthening the financial resilience of young farmers who are customers of BAAC. This initiative targets those participating in the New Gen and Young Smart Farmer loan project, offering a significant incentive for those approved for a credit line. Eligible participants who utilize a loan starting from 200,000 baht or more will receive a special Cash Back privilege. This offer, limited to 1,000 rights, serves as a discount on the payment rate for the BAAC Life Assurance Deposit product, ‘Mor Rak 1/1.’

According to Thai News Agency, the ‘Mor Rak 1/1’ product is a loan protection type providing coverage akin to life insurance. It includes benefits for death and total permanent disability, with a maximum coverage limit of 5,000,000 baht per individual. The policy covers a period of one year and can be renewed annually until the policyholder reaches the age of 70. This campaign is

part of BAAC’s ongoing efforts to support young farmers by providing them with financial security and encouraging their growth in the agricultural sector.