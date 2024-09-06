Australia to allow up to 1,000 Vietnamese workers in agricultural sector

The Australian Government will permit up to 1,000 Vietnamese workers to be employed in its agricultural sector at any given time, as part of the labour mobility programme between the two countries. On September 6, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Australian Embassy announced the implementation of support measures for Vietnamese citizens under this programme. Accordingly, participating Vietnamese workers can undertake short-term work (lasting from six to nine months) or long-term assignments (from one to four years). The job positions available require only low to semi-skilled agricultural work, including crop cultivation, meat processing, aquaculture (including fish farming), and forestry.

Source: Vietnam News Agency