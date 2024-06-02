“Auntie Kai” cries after admitting to attacking a nurse’s assistant and agrees to go to jail.

Nonthaburi, From the incident of a female nursing assistant. She was scolded and slapped repeatedly by a fresh market vendor who claimed she bought lemons for 50 baht and didn’t pay. Recently, “Auntie Kai”, a lemon vendor Open your heart and admit the real harm, willing to go to jail.

The incident occurred on May 25, 2024, Ms. Waew (pseudonym), nursing assistant. Went to buy something at a fresh market in the Nonthaburi area. and went to buy lemons at a price of 20 baht per tray, 3 trays of 50 baht, along with paying 500 baht in a banknote, which the seller gave 450 baht in change back to him, when he received the change So I went to buy more things at a nearby store. While shopping for things It appears that this lemon vendor He came in and grabbed his head and pulled his shirt. before slapping the face several times along with cursing and accusing him of being a cheater Bought lemons and didn’t pay. The lemon seller tries to get the change back all the time. Even though he insisted that he pay with a 500

baht banknote, the Manao vendor wouldn’t listen. Still cursing non-stop

Before someone came in to dissuade him. nursing assistant He had been physically assaulted until he was ashamed of the whole market. Therefore, they want to prosecute this vendor for assault. The police then sent him to Siriraj Hospital to check his wounds. In order to use the test results in considering filing charges against this lemon seller…

Recently, reporters traveled to the area of ??the said fresh market and found “Auntie Kai,” a lemon vendor who had hit her hand. She revealed this to reporters with tears in her eyes. I admit that on the day of the incident, I had little rest because I slept late and woke up early to sell things every day. Misunderstood that the other party did not pay the 500 baht note because he did not see the 500 baht note in the bag. So he went looking for him and asked for 450 baht in change. He admitted that he had assaulted him. I grabbed him by the collar and slapped him in the face once, but didn’t p

unch him in the head or hurt him many times. If the parties are going to prosecute Or have them pay compensation for the fine. Certainly not. Must be willing to go to jail. But I would like to ask for sympathy for the other party to forgive and not bring up his own story.

