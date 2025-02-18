Asia Pacific Aviation Market Soars: Domestic Rebound and Competitive Pricing Fuel Growth, OAG’s Latest Report Reveals

Domestic Recovery Surges While International Capacity Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels

Key takeaways:

Total capacity surpasses pre-pandemic levels up 0.5% on 2019.

Domestic market outperforms 2019 up 4.7% on 2019; China and India lead the way.

Competitive pricing drives up to 71% reduction in average ticket prices.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Latest analysis from leading travel data provider, OAG, confirms that the Asia-Pacific (ASPAC) region is on track to solidify its position as the world’s most competitive aviation market in 2025, having surpassed 2019’s total capacity by 0.5% in 2024. Both domestic and international sectors show remarkable growth and resilience.

OAG’s latest report ‘Is Asia Pacific the World’s Most Competitive Aviation Market?’ reveals how domestic markets across the region have rebounded strongly, now operating at 4.7% above 2019 levels. This growth underscores the critical role of domestic travel in driving the region’s aviation recovery.

Chinese domestic capacity is now 14% above 2019, and India is 13% ahead of pre-pandemic levels. These two countries, along with Japan and Indonesia, boast more than 100 million seats in their domestic markets.

However, Japan remains 4% behind 2019 domestic capacity levels as a combination of socio-economic factors hold back growth. Contributing to Indonesia’s slower return (17% behind) are ongoing supply chain issues, with 27% of the country’s aircraft currently stored or out for maintenance.

On the international front, the ASPAC region has achieved 594.8 million seats, making it the second-largest international aviation market globally. While this figure is below 2019 levels, ASPAC now accounts for one in every four international seats worldwide.

Leading the charge in international seat capacity are Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and China Eastern. Singapore Airlines is also among the three Asia Pacific airlines within the top 10 for international capacity that have surpassed their 2019 levels, with 14.1% more than in 2024. The other two are Scoot (+13.8%) and EVA Airways (+4.5%).

The report also explains how airfares in the region have been driven down by rapid capacity expansion and increased competition. Average ticket prices on 17 of the 20 largest growth markets have declined, many by more than 20%, with Bangkok to Shanghai Pudong (BKK-PVG) seeing a 71% reduction in fares, year on year.

OAG’s Head of Asia Pacific, Mayur Patel commented:

“As the Asia Pacific region continues to expand, the synergy of robust domestic recovery, dynamic international growth, and competitive strategic pricing makes it the world’s most vibrant and competitive aviation market.”

