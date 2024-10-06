Arrest of female swindler who wore white and entered parliament to promiscuously mingle

Metropolitan Police detectives arrest a female swindler who wore a white dress and entered the parliament building to take pictures with MPs and Senators. She claimed that she tried it on, but borrowed the white dress from a friend. She has a history of 14 fraud cases. The parliament posted a notice prohibiting entry into the area.

From the case of a female fraudster wearing a uniform with royal decorations, walking around the parliament, pretending to be close to many senators and MPs, by pretending to be close to an important person, saying that she is the ‘secretary of the former prime minister’, the latest news is that the red light has been uncovered that there is a history of 14 fraud cases, and the parliament has posted an announcement prohibiting entry into the area. Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, ordered Pol. Maj. Gen. Thiradech Thamsuthee, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division, to organize an investigation team to

arrest her. The latest arrest was at a daily rental room in Lat Krabang, still wearing an EM bracelet. She claimed that she ‘just tried it on, borrowed the white dress from a friend’.

From searching the data system, it was found that the case she committed started with small fraud, posing as a construction contractor, going around receiving wages and then not paying, many cases for almost 10 years. Until around 2017, she started a new form of fraud, which is ‘pretending’, by starting to claim to be close to the president of a famous university in the Pathumwan area, tricking people into investing in stocks, investing in opening shops in the university. Until entering the year 64, he began to impersonate a close friend of the “Prime Minister” level, deceiving people to lobby for a position in the Prime Minister’s Office, deceiving people to lobby to be assistants to Senators, and even deceiving people to invest in the “Uncle Tu Plus Card”, until most recently, wearing a white suit and wearing royal decoration

s, walking into the parliament to hang around every session of the parliament.

Until a senator spoke at the meeting to discuss the scammer in the middle of the parliament in the 6th Senate meeting on August 20, 67, by mentioning that this scammer secretly entered the parliament, became close to many famous senators and MPs, before this scammer made false claims about important people, such as that he used to work with General Prayut Chan-o-cha, former Prime Minister, claimed that he was the adopted son of General Anupong Paochinda’s wife, claimed that he was related to Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul’s wife, claimed that he was a close friend of Mr. Newin Chidchob, often pretending to show his phone to make others believe him, and most recently, he dressed in white and wore royal decorations even though he did not hold any position, came to take pictures with many people in the parliament, claiming that he was an official of the Prime Minister’s Office, which later investigated until it was found that he was a suspe

ct with an arrest warrant, so it was proposed to have an urgent investigation. At this time, the parliament officers had to post a notice prohibiting entry into the area.

Later, the investigation officer of Bang Po Police Station issued an arrest warrant. When the matter was exposed at the parliament, he fled into thin air. Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, analyzed the behavior and found that it was a threat to society. He immediately ordered Pol. Maj. Gen. Thiradech Thamsuthee, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division, to send a team to track him down. While the Sergeant Jae’s team was pursuing him, they found that the perpetrator had fled to hide with a “famous fortune teller”, renting a room by the day in the Lat Krabang area. He would change his accommodation every day to prevent the officers from tracking him down. Then, on October 5, 2014, the investigation team found the perpetrator about to move and immediately arrested hi

m. After the arrest, the investigation team expanded the search and found a civil servant’s uniform (white) with royal decorations, a coat with the seal of the Prime Minister’s Office, a coat with the seal of the Parliament, and a representative card of a famous political party hidden in a rented car that was parked in a hotel in the On Nut area.

An examination of the phone revealed photos of him with several famous politicians, including several photos of him wearing a civil servant’s uniform (in white). From questioning people in the area where the criminals fled to hide, it was discovered that the criminals often claimed to hold political positions, showing off to employees at several places in the area.

Ms. Suwadi denied all charges, saying that she wore her friend’s uniform. The reason she was photographed wearing the white uniform with others in the parliament was because she tried it on that day. She intended to take a photo to apply to be an MP. The reason she was charged was because she was harasse

d by a senator who had a problem with her because he thought she was the reason the senator broke up with his wife, so he went after her. As for the claim that she was close to Gen. Prayut, it was because she had helped campaign for the Palang Pracharath Party and had taken photos with Gen. Prayut many times, but she did not know if Gen. Prayut knew her or not. She insisted that she had never done anything to cause damage to the senators and MPs in the parliament. However, most of the fraud cases that occurred have ended because she returned the money to the victims. However, there is still a case in court, which is the case of deceiving people into investing in the ‘Uncle Tu Plus Card’, resulting in 1,700,000 baht in damages. The lower court sentenced her to 3 years in prison. She is currently fighting the appeal. She insists that she has never falsely claimed to show off to anyone. But if someone says that he has been impersonating me, I am happy to talk to everyone.’

Pol. Col. Thiradech Thamsuthee, Comman

der of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division, said that he still does not believe the suspect’s statement because from the behavior and information obtained from the investigation, it is quite contrary to the suspect’s statement. From the suspect’s criminal history, it can be seen that he has committed many crimes, all of which are fraud cases. However, from the circumstances, it can be seen that the suspect does not have any occupation. His behavior in entering the parliament is considered the latest suspect who has an arrest warrant issued for wearing a uniform and royal decorations. In terms of the case, there is evidence and evidence that he has done this many times. After this, we will expand the investigation in detail. We would like to inform the public for the benefit of anyone who has been deceived by this suspect, who uses the name Nam Nueng, in any form, can report any information to the Crime Suppression Division IDMB page. We will expand the investigation to the fullest exte

nt. Even though it is not a serious case, if it is a public inconvenience, we will do it immediately, according to the policy of Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.’

After the arrest, the suspect and the evidence were taken to the Bang Pho Police Station for further legal action.

