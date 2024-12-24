An Authentic Christmas with the taste and magic of European Fruit and Vegetables

Christmas gets fresh and wholesome with the magical elves of European fruit and vegetables, ready to bring moments of well-being and joy during holidays

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year, give something special for Christmas: the authentic taste of European fruit and vegetables. Thanks to the project ‘The European Art of Taste: Italian Fruit & Veg Masterpieces’, financed by the European Union and CSO Italy, the Italian excellence of fresh and processed fruit and vegetables are landing in China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand, bringing with them a magical tale. A gift that encompasses tradition, quality and the unique taste of the Mediterranean territories. Each product tells the story of a land rich in culture and flavour, bringing to the table a breath of freshness and authenticity straight from Europe.

Right in the heart of the Christmas season, as the streets fill with lights and merriment, four special ‘fruit and vegetable elves’ are at work to make your winter warmer and more cheerful. Each elf, symbolising a unique European product, carries a special gift to light up Christmas with health and happiness.

The Kiwi Elf, is the Ambassador of Winter Energy, dressed in a green cloak symbolising vitality and strength. Rich in vitamin C and fibre, European kiwis are the perfect allys against winter fatigue. A kiwi smoothie in the morning or a light salad for afternoon tea will be a boost of energy for your day.

The Orange Elf, the Messenger of Warmth, lights up winter with his radiant smile. Like small winter suns, the sweet, vitamin C-rich European oranges warm the hearts. Try a warm orange infusion for the family or an orange-scented Christmas cake that fills the house with holiday aromas.

The Apple Elf, the Guardian of Happiness, brings peace and serenity. A symbol of peace in Chinese culture, European apples are the perfect gift for Christmas. A baked apple cake adds a touch of joy to your table, providing unforgettable moments.

The Tomato Elf, the Holiday Elf, wears red to celebrate the energy and vitality of Christmas. With its load of lycopene and vitamins, tomatoes are the star of hot soups and fresh salads, ready to liven up your celebrations with their vibrant colour.

This Christmas, indulge in the magic of European fruit and vegetables, produced according to the strictest standards of food safety and product care. The European Art of Taste celebrates the beauty and flavour of Italian produce, the symbol of a unique land where tradition and innovation meet to offer the best. Bring home or give your loved ones a basket full of European kiwis, oranges, apples and tomatoes for a Christmas full of taste, health and happiness.

The project The European Art of Taste – Fruit & Veg Masterpieces aims to promote and inform about high-quality European fruits and vegetables and is financed by CSO Italy and the European Union. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: RK Growers, Mazzoni Group, Apofruit, Origine Group e Oranfrizer.

CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy’s leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy’s mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed are those of the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the awarding administration can be held responsible for them.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/892cefe7-6f2f-4db0-b296-8b387fe44a4b





