Ambiq Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Ambiq Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambiq Micro, Inc. (“Ambiq”), a technology leader in ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions for edge AI, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Ambiq from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ambiq, are expected to be $96.0 million. In addition, Ambiq has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares (solely to cover over-allotments, if any) of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AMBQ” on July 30, 2025, and the offering is expected to close on July 31, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Ambiq

Ambiq’s mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. Ambiq enables its customers to deliver AI compute at the edge where power consumption challenges are the most severe. Ambiq’s technology innovations, built on the patented and proprietary subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT®), fundamentally deliver a multi-fold improvement in power consumption over traditional semiconductor designs. Ambiq has powered over 270 million devices to date.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” or “anticipates,” or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release, and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Ambiq’s expected gross proceeds from the initial public offering, the expected date for Ambiq common stock to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the expected closing of the initial public offering. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Ambiq’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and Ambiq believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Ambiq undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contact

Charlene Wan

VP of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations

cwan@ambiq.com

