Alert 11 provinces to prepare for Chao Phraya Dam releasing more water



The Royal Irrigation Department is preparing to increase the water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam from 1,500 to 1,700 cubic meters per second, warning 11 provinces in the Chao Phraya Basin to brace for water levels rising another 50 cm.

Mr. Decha Lekwichai, Deputy Director-General, Acting Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, issued a letter warning the water situation in the Chao Phraya Basin, No. 7/2567, to the governors of 11 Chao Phraya Basin provinces, namely Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Bangkok, to prepare for the water situation, including disseminating information to relevant agencies and people living along the Chao Phraya River and Mae Nam Noi River to watch out for rising water levels and closely monitor the water situation.

Since the Royal Irrigation Department predicts that in the next 1-7 days, on September 12, 2024, there will be a volume of water flowing through the

water measurement station in Nakhon Sawan Province of approximately 1,500-1,600 cubic meters per second and the volume of water from the tributaries will be approximately 300 cubic meters per second, resulting in the volume of water above the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat Province of 1,900 cubic meters per second. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the discharge of water through the Chao Phraya Dam at a rate of between 1,500-1,700 cubic meters per second, resulting in the water level downstream of the dam in low-lying areas outside the embankment, in the areas of Khlong Phong Pheng, Ang Thong Province, Khlong Bang Ban, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, and Tambon Hua Wiang, Sena District, Tambon Lat Chit, Tambon Tha Din Daeng, Phak Hai District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, the water level will rise by another 20-50 centimeters from the present.

Water overflows the banks, flooding Wat Taku Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital, urgently moving medical equipment. In

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

, Wat Taku Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital, Bang Ban District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, was flooded by water from the Noi River overflowing the banks into the lower floors of the hospital building and the surrounding area. Medical equipment, documents, and supplies had to be moved to the upper floors of the hospital. A 1.50-meter high wall had to be built to block the water from flooding the lower floors of the building, preventing damage, and the water had to be pumped out. Staff had to use a bridge to enter and exit the hospital instead.

Source: Thai News Agency