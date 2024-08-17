A young man riding a motorcycle fell into a hole and was run over by a sedan and died on the spot.

A young man riding a motorcycle to return to his room fell into a large hole in the middle of the road. A sedan and a pickup truck driving at high speed crashed into his body, killing him instantly.

At around 8:20pm yesterday (August 16), a man riding a motorcycle at high speed fell into a large hole in the middle of the road before bouncing up and hitting the ground, causing injuries. The person who recorded the clip was about to run over to help, but due to the darkness in the area, a car ran over his body and he died on the spot.

The accident occurred on Prawet-Theparat Road, before reaching the U-turn point in front of Theparat Temple, heading towards On Nut, Theparat Subdistrict, Ban Pho District, Chachoengsao Province. Later, the deceased was identified as Mr. Niwat Seritsri, aged 38. Next to the body, the deceased’s red and black Honda Wave motorcycle was found completely damaged.

From the inquiry, Mr. Anon, the witness, said that before this, a motorcycle was riding at high speed and fell into a h

ole and was injured, but the rescue team was able to help in time and send him to the hospital. So he went to see the hole at the scene of the accident to see what happened. But less than 5 minutes later, the deceased’s motorcycle came and the incident as seen in the clip. At that moment, he was about to run to help, but because of the darkness, the driver of the white sedan, who was driving at high speed, hit Mr. Niwat (the deceased) again. Then, a black pickup truck ran over the body again. The driver stopped the car to look and then drove away. Less than a minute later, a red Haval H6 sedan driving in the right lane did not see it and hit the motorcycle and the deceased again. Seeing that things were not going well, he quickly shouted for help to shine a light to let the cars in the area know that there was an accident and not to run over them again.

The latest news team went to the scene this morning and found that the Chachoengsao Rural Highways Department has not yet repaired the potholes, but has put

up traffic cones, light batons, and barriers to block them off. It was found that there were several large potholes along both the inbound and outbound roads.

From asking locals in the area, they said that the road in this area has many potholes and accidents happen frequently. Even people from the area have to drive carefully. They would like to ask those involved to please come and fix it quickly. They don’t want anyone else to have a fatal accident.

Source: Thai News Agency