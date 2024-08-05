A young man from Phang Nga submitted a request to the Ministry of Justice for protection from officials.

Ministry of Justice, ‘Sai Mai Must Survive’ brings a young man from Phang Nga who was shot at with an M16 by an influential person in the area to file a petition with the Ministry of Justice for witness protection, fearing for his wife and children’s safety. They are preparing to issue an arrest warrant for the person who shot him today and will add his name to the list of influential people.

In the case of the young man from Phang Nga who was shot by an influential person in Koh Yao Yai who brandished an M16 on August 1, 2014, after riding pillion on his friend’s motorcycle and arguing with the other party who was a child driving over his lane, and the other party called his father to settle the matter, which resulted in a fistfight, recently Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert, advisor to the Minister of the Interior and founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive page, coordinated with the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection, Ministry of Justice, to take the young man from Phang Nga who was the victim to request

witness protection. The victim provided information to the officers according to the procedure to receive protection from state officials and stated that he felt unsafe and was worried about his children, wife, and family in Phang Nga Province because the other party threatened to kill him and the other party had previously been charged with attempted murder because he had shot someone on the island and had a history of recently being released from prison, so he was afraid that his family would be harmed.

Mr. Ekkapop said that his younger brother fled from Phang Nga Province because he was afraid that the perpetrator was a local who politicians still respect. After coordinating with the deputy governor, he did not find that the perpetrator who brandished a war gun and shot to threaten in the middle of the city was on the list of influential people. He therefore asked the province to consider putting the name of the other party on the list of influential people because he committed a heinous act in a tourist

province. He also contacted the local police to inform them that an arrest warrant would be issued today. At present, the perpetrator has fled the area. It was also found that the perpetrator had just been released from prison.

For the protection of the victim, both the victim and the victim’s family and children will be taken care of. As for when the care will be provided, it must be discussed and agreed upon with the victim in order to facilitate their daily lives safely. However, it is believed that the police officers will be able to arrest the perpetrators quickly because there is clear evidence. If they are not caught, I will go to the area to follow up on the case together with the victim.

Source: Thai News Agency