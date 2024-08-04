A young man from Phang Nga complained that he was threatened with an M16 by an influential person in the area.



A young man from Phang Nga appealed to Sai Mai Must Survive after an influential person in the area threatened him with an M16 gun because he just warned him to drive carefully. Ekkapop is preparing to coordinate with the Phang Nga Police Commander and Governor to follow up on the case.

A young man from Phang Nga traveled to seek help from Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert, advisor to the Minister of the Interior and founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive page, after being chased and shot at by an influential person in the area with an M16 rifle.

The victim said that on August 1st, she was riding on a motorcycle with a friend, with her friend driving. When she reached a curve, the other party drove in the opposite direction and occupied her lane. She exclaimed in a southern dialect, but it was only a swearing because she was shocked. She warned the other party because she thought he was a child, but the other party was not happy and went to call his father, who happened to be in the area.

When the father of the othe

r party arrived, he asked his son to apologize. I warned him again to drive carefully in front of the father of the child. This made the father of the other party unhappy because he might have thought that I was teaching him, who was older. This led to an argument and a fistfight. A knife was used to chase and stab him all the way to the staff room where I was staying. In addition, the other party went back to get an M16 and used it to shoot and threaten me in front of my room.

In this case, I reported it to the Koh Yao Police Station since the incident of the fistfight. The police came to stop the incident, but they could only end the initial conflict. When they met the father of the other child, the first thing the police did was to raise their hands in a wai and ask for an end to the matter, even though they saw that the father of the other child was holding an M16 rifle. However, they did not take any legal action and advised me to hide in a safe place. The police also suggested that I seek help from the

Sai Mai Must Survive page in Bangkok, because the local police would not be able to help.

The thing I am most worried about right now is my child, wife, and family in Phang Nga Province because the other party has threatened to take my life. I traveled to Bangkok alone in a hurry because I was afraid that something bad would happen, so I didn’t bring my wife and child with me. In addition, the other party has been charged with attempted murder after shooting people on the island.

Ekkapop said that the perpetrator was a local who even politicians have to be afraid of. However, he saw it as outrageous, showing no fear of the law and using weapons of war to threaten the villagers. After this, he will coordinate with the commander of the Phang Nga Provincial Police and the governor of Phang Nga to follow up on the case in the area. Tomorrow (August 5), he will take the victim to enter the witness protection process at the Ministry of Justice.

Source: Thai News Agency