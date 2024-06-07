A woman was arrested for opening a tent selling used cars and falsifying customer financial documents.

June 7 – The Crime Suppression Division arrested a woman who opened a tent selling used cars for forging financial documents for more than 30 customers, missing many payments. The damage value is more than 20 million baht.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Montree Thetkhan, Crime Suppression Commander Announcing the results of the operation to arrest former government employees who jointly forged documents for car leasing for financial institutions, resulting in damages worth more than 20 million baht. The case stems from June 2023, through representatives of Kiatnakin Bank Company. He filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division 3. Investigate the case of finding that there are many customers who have missed the payment of their car leasing payments. It is expected that there will be an offense involving forgery of documents. Therefore, an investigation was conducted and it was found that in August 2022, Ms. Koi was a former temporary employee of a government agency. Currently working as a salesman for used cars. an

d is a dealer for large car sales tents in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Participated in forging documents for 34 tenants, such as salary certificates. Bank statement report for use in applying for a car loan with Kiatnakin Company. Resulting in more than 20 million baht worth of damage, evidence was collected and asked for court approval to issue 59 arrest warrants and cordon off searches such as Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Bangkok. They were able to arrest Ms. Koi and 29 people on charges of conspiring to commit fraud, conspiring to forge and use forged documents, and conspiring to forge official documents. and using fake government documents and are in the process of tracking down 7 people who escaped, 1 person has died

The investigation found that some of the accused had been involved in loan sharking cases before. The person who forged the document had no previous criminal record. It is in the process of expanding the results from the accused’s testimony to see if there were government officia

ls involved or not. In addition, there is information that the same group of accused have the same behavior as other banks. which the police will expand further

For those who submit fake documents, they are divided into two groups: those who intend to commit fraud from the beginning. and people who know that their financial credit is not ready but want a car Everyone must already know whether the information sent is true or false. Therefore, I would like to warn people who want to hire and buy cars to be careful when using fake documents. Otherwise, you will be prosecuted. And groups of lending companies and banks must check various documents to be complete and correct before approving loans in order to avoid damage.

Mr. Naphat Terdthai, Executive Vice President of Kiatnakin Phatra Bank, said that after discovering the behavior of document forgery, he filed a complaint with the police. and are concerned that if action is not taken, such behavior will continue and may cause suffering to people who are ignora

nt of the situation. Thank you police for Investigate until the perpetrator is arrested. As for compensation, the injured person can come and talk with the bank on an individual basis on a case-by-case basis

Source: Thai News Agency