A Chinese man called out to the Police to discipline a young prosecutor.

A young Chinese man sued the prosecutor to discipline a young prosecutor after there was clear evidence that he had been secretly impersonated by his Thai ex-wife. This caused the loss of a large amount of property.

Mr. Sitra Biabangkart or “Lawyer” took Mr. Ken, a young Chinese national, to submit a letter to the Attorney General to discipline a deputy director of public prosecution. After the evidence emerged that she had a deep relationship with Ms. Chisa or Eva. The Thai wife of a young Chinese man. By Mr. Prayuth Petchrakun Spokesperson of the Attorney General’s Office was the representative to receive the letter.

“Lawyer Tam” said that because it was found that the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions This happened before the couple divorced on July 9, and there was photographic evidence of the couple hugging each other in a restaurant, with witnesses they spoke to and confirmed that there was a plan for the woman to break up with Mr. Kane. The prosecutor also gave a white BMW Z4 to the woman to dr

ive, using the name of a woman to buy and possess the car, but it is generally recognized as the car of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

Today’s complaint wants the Attorney General and the Public Prosecution Committee to provide fairness and investigate the facts. If found guilty, serious disciplinary action is requested by dismissal or dismissal.

However, He knew that the prosecutor had several houses and had been arrested. The NCPO pointed out the crime of corruption and claiming benefits first. He will follow up on the disciplinary action of the Public Prosecution Committee, including the case of alleged corruption and adultery with Mr. Kane’s ex-wife, which is considered inappropriate behavior of a lawyer of the land.

It will be investigated whether Mr. Kane’s assets were leaked through the female side to this prosecutor. In addition to today’s request for disciplinary action against the prosecutor, he will bring the evidence that this prosecutor smuggled into the affair and file the two ad

ultery lawsuits at the civil court. It will be used as evidence in the case of embezzlement by the woman to show that she behaved inappropriately and deliberately embezzled from her ex-Chinese husband.

Mr. Prayuth Petchrakhun A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said that after receiving the letter from the “lawyer”, it will be presented to the Attorney General and the Public Prosecution Committee for conducting a preliminary disciplinary investigation, but it has not been answered how long it will take. Please follow the process.

As for the case where the prosecutor was arrested. The NCPO found him guilty in the case of extorting bribes from Chinese nationals using fake passports of 500,000 baht. Mr. Wacharin Panurat Deputy Spokesperson of the Attorney General’s Office Clarified that this prosecutor had previously been arrested by the The NCPO found him guilty of two charges, namely the charge of being an officer to solicit bribes under Section 143 of the Criminal Code, which is pending the order

of the Attorney General.

The prosecutor of the corruption case found that the offense was included in the charge of being an official demanding bribes, which was later considered by the Joint Committee between the NCPO and the prosecutor and agreed simultaneously that only the charge of being an official accepting bribes should be prosecuted.

As for the issue of not being suspended during the offense being pointed out by the NCPO. Mr. Prayuth said that because of the law, the prosecutor must appoint a fact-finding committee or a first-instance committee. The law does not authorize the suspension of the prosecutor at this level, but if the prosecutor is sent to the Corruption Criminal Court at any time, it will be considered that he meets the criteria for the establishment of a serious disciplinary investigation committee that can be suspended immediately.

