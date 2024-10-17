17 suspects in the Icon case were taken to prison after the court denied them bail.



Officials took 17 suspects in the ‘The Icon Group’ case to prison after the court denied them bail.

At 8:22 p.m. today, prison officials took the accused in the Icon Group case out of the Criminal Court in a car and headed for the prison. The procession to take the accused to the prison consisted of two Corrections Department vans leading the way, followed by a bus transporting the accused from the Bangkok Special Prison, as well as a pickup truck and motorcycles driven by police officers at the end of the procession.

The vehicle arrived at the Bangkok Special Prison at 8:33 p.m. and the Central Women’s Correctional Institution at 8:35 p.m. All suspects, upon entering the prison, were isolated in the initial reception area for 5 days for quarantine. After that, all suspects were separated into separate areas and not together.

As for Boss Paul, Mr. Woratpol, the last suspect who has not yet been taken to prison tonight, the investigators explained that there are still many issues that need to be further qu

estioned and that the suspect will be taken to the court to request a detention order tomorrow (October 18).

Source: Thai News Agency