17 Bosses, suspects of The Icon, arrested and sent to the Criminal Court for detention



Police take 17 Bosses, suspects in the The Icon case, to the Criminal Court for detention and oppose bail. As for ‘Boss Paul’, he will be sent for detention tomorrow (18 Oct).

At the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) took 17 suspects in the ICON case under an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court on charges of jointly defrauding the public and jointly, dishonestly or by deception, importing distorted or forged computer data, whether in whole or in part, or false computer data in a manner likely to cause damage to the public, into the computer system for detention at the Criminal Court.

Later, at 3:35 p.m., officers took all 17 suspects out of the Pitak Santi building to be detained at the Criminal Court, Ratchadaphisek. There was a police car from the Crime Suppression Division leading the way and 4 vans to transport suspects. They gradually came out in 4 groups, with the last group led by Sam Yuranunt, a famous actor, Kant Kantathaworn, and the last person was

Min Pechaya. Immediately upon meeting the media, they tried to ask questions, but none of them responded to the reporters. Mr. Sam and Mr. Kant put their hands together in a wai and wore face masks. Min Pechaya wore a white coat, a gray hoodie, dark glasses, and a face mask. Mr. Waratpol or Boss Paul will be sent to the Criminal Court for detention tomorrow (October 18).

After yesterday (16 Oct), the police arrested all 18 suspects and informed them of 2 charges and questioned them from last night until this morning. The investigator did not allow bail during the investigation. At the end of the petition, the investigator will submit to the court an objection to bail because there are many victims and the case carries a high penalty.

For the number of victims who filed a complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on 17 October 2024 at 12:00 noon, from 10-17 October 2024, there were 1,739 victims who were questioned, with damages totaling 625,295,491 baht.

Source: Thai News Agency