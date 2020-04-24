Zurich Indonesia donates PPEs to Mitra Kemayoran Hospital

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Insurance company Zurich Indonesia donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and N95 masks for medical personnel at the Mitra Kemayoran Hospital, which is one of the referral hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.



“The aid, comprising N95 masks and personal protective equipment, for medical personnel struggling every day for us all to stop the spread of coronavirus, is part of our support to protect the Indonesian people,” Country Manager of Zurich Indonesia Chris Bendl noted in a statement received in Jakarta, Friday.



As an insurance company that always provides protection, Bendl said the firm gauged the pressing need to protect medical personnel currently on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Masks and PPE for medical personnel are vital protective equipment to prevent contact with fluids or droplets from COVID-19 patients.



Bendl reasserted his commitment to continually offering utmost protection to the people of Indonesia.



During the pandemic, Zurich Indonesia also made assurance of continuing to provide services and protection to all customers in line with their respective policies.



As of Thursday, April 23, Indonesia had 7,775 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Indonesia, of which 960 were declared cured, while 647 patients died of the disease.



The number of patients under monitoring (PDP) reached 18,283, while those in surveillance (ODP) touched 195,948.

Source: Antara News